Armenian and Iranian FMs discuss results of Washington talks

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, Mirzoyan discussed the outcomes of the August 8 meetings in Washington involving the leaders of Azerbaijan and the United States, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

He highlighted agreements reached on unblocking and developing regional transportation and communication links, as well as future joint steps.

Mirzoyan emphasized that the Joint Declaration between Baku and Yerevan confirms that the operation of infrastructure—including projects in Armenia involving US participation—will be carried out with full respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of the states involved.

The ministers also exchanged views on preparations for upcoming high-level consultations and engagements between Armenia and Iran.

News.Az