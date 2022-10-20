Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani army's positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 10:35 pm on October 19 to 00:25 am on October 20, the units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Astaf village of the Dashkasan district and the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar district from their positions in the Guneshli, Yukhari Shorzha, and Yukhari Zagali settlements of Basarkecher region, using various caliber weapons, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army located in the mentioned directions.

News.Az