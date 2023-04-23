Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani army’s position in Lachin direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 23, at about 15:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Giziljig settlement of the Garakilsa region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Minkand settlement of the Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.z.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry stated.

News.Az