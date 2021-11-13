Armenian armed forces once again committed provocation in direction of Kalbajar district

Starting from noon on November 13, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region from their positions in Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar region using various caliber firearms, sniper rifles and grenades, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army are taking adequate measures to prevent the provocation of the opposite side, and now the shooting continues in this direction.

There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army.

Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation, the ministry added.

