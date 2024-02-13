Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of Tovuz district, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.

News.Az