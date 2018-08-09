Yandex metrika counter

Armenian army soldier dies

A serviceman of the armed forces of the country was killed in an accident in the Lori region of Armenia, near the city of Spitak.

According to Shamshyan.com, 32-year-old Artak Grigoryan driving Mersedes ML flew off the Yerevan-Vanadzor highway near Spitak. The car, turning over several times, fell 150 meters into a ravine. As a result, the driver died on the spot.

According to preliminary data, the deceased is a major of one of the military units of the Armenian Armed Forces.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

