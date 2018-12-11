Armenian FM responds to the head of EaP CSF Steering Committee Azerbaijan Ziya Guliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

EaP CSF Annual Assembly is organized since 2009, bringing together civil society organizations from all six Eastern Partnership countries and the EU. The Assembly will continue until Dec. 12.

At the EAP Civil Society Forum in Tbilisi, Ziya Guliyev, the head of the EaP CSF Steering Committee Azerbaijan, addressed the Armenian Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the following question:

“We were wondering how you see the future of South Caucasus region and how will be the future of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. Because we have a different expectation from a new Armenian government now. We can differentiate the previous government with the former government in Armenia and we hope for mutual understanding in conflict.”

“My quick answer is peace. And the resolution of conflicts. And making people talk to each other. Denying hatred, denying intolerance. That’s what we need for the region. Understanding that at the heart of the problem that we have in Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan is people, the very security of the people. That’s what important," Mnatsakanyan answered.

