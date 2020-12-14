Armenian government responsible for Armenian terrorist attacks in Karabakh - Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attacks of Armenian terrorist bands in the Hadrut region are most likely not centralized, but rather the self-activity of ultranationalist groups, Russian political analyst Sergey Markov told News.Az.

He noted that these are the people who cannot come to terms with the results of the trilateral agreement between Baku, Yerevan, and Moscow in any way.

"Despite their "self-initiated activities" of course, Pashinyan's government is responsible for them. This fact shows that the majority of the Armenian society is against the fulfillment of obligations undertaken by the parties as a result of the trilateral agreement," he said.

According to him, committing such subversive and terrorist attacks, the Armenian side wants to involve Russia, represented by its peacekeepers, into the conflict with Azerbaijan.

"It has been their dream for a long time. They are trying in every possible way to provoke a conflict between the Russian peacekeepers and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. And, unfortunately, this is a reality that has to be taken into account. In this case, the Russian peacekeepers perfectly understand the Armenian logic and their actions. They will conduct themselves in full compliance with their mandate. And according to their mandate, the Russian side has no right to use arms if it does not concern their self-defense or protection of civilians," the expert concluded.

News.Az