Armenian-made landmine found in Aghdam

Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action has received information from the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 102 Call Cen

According to ANAMA, the agency's special mobile operation team was immediately sent to the area.

Specialists of the agency examined a sowing area on the coast of the Gargar River. As a result, one anti-personnel mine (PMN-G) made in Armenia in 2015 was discovered and safely demined on the spot, APA reports.

An area of ​​12,000 square meters around the discovered mine was also inspected, but no hazardous item or device was found.

News.Az

