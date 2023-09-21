Armenian militants fired RPC car, several dead and wounded - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 20, Armenian militants fired at a car belonging to Russia’s peacekeeping contingent, as a result of which 1 serviceman was killed and 1 was wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told News.az.

According to the information provided, on September 20, in the village of Janyatag, Terter region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, unidentified members of illegal Armenian armed groups fired at a Kamaz car belonging to peacekeepers with firearms.

As a result of the incident, 1 serviceman of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was killed and 1 was injured.

News.Az