Armenian MP robbed in Yerevan

A deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, a member of the ruling Civil Contract party and resident of Nor Kyank village of Ararat Province Rustam Bakoyan was robbed in Yerevan.

Bakoyan informed the police that an unknown person, or persons, had stolen a Rolex watch from his car on November 8. He told the police officers who arrived at the scene that the watch had been lent to him, Shamshyan.com reported.

Police are preparing a report on this incident. The value of this watch is being ascertained.

