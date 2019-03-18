Armenian national detained in Ukraine over presidential administration employee’s murder

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 33-year-old Armenian citizen has been detained in Ukraine following the murder of a senior consultant with the information policy department at the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, according to news.am.

He is arrested for 60 days on the charges of the robbery committed by a group of persons targeting at seizing of someone else's property, which entailed violence that is dangerous to the life of the attacked person. The identity of the second attacker is being established.

As reported earlier, on March 14, the body of Olexandr Bukhtatyi, the employee of the Administration was found near the church in Kyiv.

News.Az

