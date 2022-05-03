Yandex metrika counter

Armenian opposition holds rallies demanding PM’s resignation

The groups of Armenian opposition activists resumed blocking the central streets of the Armenian capital on Tuesday morning demanding the resignation of the republic's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports citing TASS.

One of the central avenues has been blocked resulting in a major traffic jam. The activists are chanting anti-government slogans. Levon Kocharyan, the son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, is among the participants.

The special forces of the Armenian police have begun detaining opposition activists.


