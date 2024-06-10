Armenian parliament to consider government's resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan has ordered to convene an extraordinary session of the parliament on June 17, News.az reports citing the legislative body’s website.

The agenda of the meeting will include the project on the resignation of the government and the need to form a new cabinet of ministers.On Sunday evening, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the opposition movement "Tavush for the Homeland," said that the opposition will start the process of impeachment of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the parliament. He urged his supporters to

News.Az