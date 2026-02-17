Yandex metrika counter

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's civil marriage with his wife Anna Hakobyan ends

Source: News.am

Civil union between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his partner Anna Hakobyan has ended.

Hakobyan announced this in a post on her Facebook account, News.Az reports

“I would like to inform the public that my civil union with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has come to an end. I ask everyone to remain restrained regarding this matter,” she wrote.

It should be recalled that Pashinyan and Hakobyan were not officially married. Explaining the reasons earlier, the Armenian prime minister stated that his involvement in politics and the potential risk of future imprisonment influenced this decision.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

