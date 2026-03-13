Prime Minister: Azerbaijan exports military products to almost 20 countries

“The state budget for 2025 also includes increased spending on defense and national security. This demonstrates that ensuring the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security of our country remains one of the key priorities of state policy,” Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said while addressing the country’s parliament on Friday.

He noted that 8.1 billion manats have been allocated from the 2025 state budget for defense and national security expenditures, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Last year, we produced military products worth 1.4 billion manats. Today, Azerbaijan exports military products to nearly 20 countries. Given the current geopolitical conditions, it is essential to maintain consistent focus on preserving the achievements we have made, strengthening security, enhancing defense capabilities, and protecting our borders and national interests,” Asadov emphasized.