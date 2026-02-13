Yandex metrika counter

Armenian PM: Russian citizenship prevents Karapetyan premiership bid

  • World
  • Share
Armenian PM: Russian citizenship prevents Karapetyan premiership bid
Source: News.am

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenian-born Russian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan cannot stand for the post of prime minister of Armenia because he holds Russian citizenship.

Speaking at a briefing in Yerevan on Friday, Pashinyan said that under Armenia’s laws and constitution, a person holding the citizenship of a second or third country cannot be a candidate for either parliament or prime minister, News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

“What you are talking about exists neither de jure nor de facto. I consider it unnecessary to comment on something that does not exist,” he added.

Karapetyan, founder and president of the Tashir Group and one of the most influential diaspora investors in Armenia, has been nominated as a candidate for prime minister by the newly formed Strong Armenia party ahead of the June 2026 parliamentary elections.

Under Armenia’s current constitution, he is legally ineligible to run because he holds foreign citizenship, including Russian. Individuals with dual or third-country citizenship are barred from standing for parliament or the premiership.

The party has said it intends to seek constitutional changes to enable his candidacy if it secures a parliamentary majority.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      