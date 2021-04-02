Armenian PM to visit Moscow to meet with Russian president on April 7

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Moscow where he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 7, Press Secretary of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan told a TASS correspondent on Friday.

"Due to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for April 7, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will work in the self-isolation mode beginning on April 2," the spokesperson said.

She noted that the head of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers is working according to the schedule excluding personal meetings and participation in mass events.

