Armenian police detain over 130 protesters for blocking streets in Yerevan

Armenian police have already detained more than 130 people for blocking the streets in Yerevan at the behest of Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of the Tavush for Homeland movement, the Interior Ministry has said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"As of 10:40 a.m. (6:40 a.m. GMT - TASS), 134 people who blocked the streets of Yerevan have been detained," the agency said.Earlier, 88 people were reported to have been detained. Protests in the Armenian capital continue.

