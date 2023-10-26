Armenian premier says peace treaty with Azerbaijan may be signed soon

Armenian premier says peace treaty with Azerbaijan may be signed soon

Azerbaijan and Armenia have mutually recognized each other's territorial integrity: Armenia's territory within 29,800 square kilometers, and the territory of Azerbaijan - within 86,600 square kilometers, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

He made the remarks while speaking at the IV Silk Road International Forum in Tbilisi on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Pashinyan highlighted that both Azerbaijan and Armenia were signatories of the Almaty Declaration, which was endorsed by 12 countries. By endorsing this declaration, both nations affirmed their commitment to respecting each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of existing borders and administrative boundaries.

He further emphasized that after the declaration's signing, the administrative boundaries that previously existed between the Soviet Union's republics transformed into international state borders.

The Armenian prime minister expressed hope that, based on these principles, agreements for peace and the restoration of relations with Azerbaijan could be achieved in the forthcoming months.

News.Az