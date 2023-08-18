Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh freely cross Lachin border checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh freely cross the Lachin border checkpoint, News.az reports.

In total, 24 people have crossed the border checkpoint in eight vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) today.

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles or difficulties in the passage of Karabakh civilians of Armenian origin through the Lachin border checkpoint and serves as another proof that Armenia's claims about the "blockade" of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are lies and slander.

News.Az