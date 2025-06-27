Armenian security officers arrive in Etchmiadzin amid probe into senior cleric

Poghosyan clarified that the officers did not initially enter the residence of Catholicos of All Armenians, Garegin II, News.Az reports, citing RBC.

Their visit focused on inquiries about Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan, head of the AAC’s Shirak Diocese, who was expected to attend a scheduled meeting at the time.

This development follows the initiation of a criminal case against Archbishop Ajapakhyan under Part 2 of Article 422 of Armenia's Criminal Code. The charges relate to alleged public calls for the usurpation of power, violation of territorial integrity, renunciation of sovereignty, or the violent overthrow of the constitutional order. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

According to Mediahub, NSS and other law enforcement officials were present at the site, but initially refrained from taking any direct action.

Poghosyan reported that on the morning of June 27, about 30 masked people came to the archbishop's residence in Gyumri. However, Ajapakhyan himself was not there. The press secretary of the Investigative Committee Kima Avdalyan said that investigative and procedural actions were being carried out at the priest's residence.

Since mid-June, the standoff between the Armenian Apostolic Church and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has escalated after he accused Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II of violating his vow of celibacy and demanded his resignation. The church said Pashinyan had launched "another campaign" against it. Before that, the Armenian authorities and the church were in conflict over the latter's property rights.