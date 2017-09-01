Yandex metrika counter

Armenian serviceman dies in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

Serviceman of occupant Armenian army died as a result of a mine blast.

According to the so-called 'Defense Ministry' of separatist 'NKR', the incident occurred at 11.50 on September 1.

Serviceman Ayk Gagikovich Khachatryan, born in 1998, died. Investigation to clarify the details of the incident is underway.

