Armenian state and society still can't recover from crushing defeat in war: Secretary of Azerbaijan Security Council

The Armenian state and society still can’t recover from crushing defeat in the Second Karabakh War and its bitter consequences, Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Security Council, Colonel General Ramil Usubov said in an interview with Azerbaijan newspaper, News.Az reports.

Usubov noted that the Armenian people, lobby, and government clearly saw the consequences of the aggressive policy based on false "ideas" for decades.

"Even their "victorious" times were years of a complete decline. The most important thing is that this state fell into complete isolation, remaining aloof from the format of new trade, economic and logistics cooperation formed under the leadership of Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus over the past 25 years. The Armenian people understand that namely the aggressive policy was the reason for the difficult and deplorable situation in which they found themselves, and they recognize the former military junta of the Sargsyan-Kocharian tandem as the culprit," the general added.

