Armenian troops once again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 3, at around 00:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Bazirkhana settlement of the Kalbajar region, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

Moreover, starting from 20:40 on June 2 to 00:30 on June 3, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Khojaly, Shusha, Khojavend and Kalbajar regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.

News.Az