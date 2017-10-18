Armenians attempt provocation at int’l festival in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the 19th International Youth and Students Festival in the Russian city of Sochi, Armenians have attempted a provocation by handing out brochures depicting Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region as an Armenian land, APA’s Russia bureau reported.

Displeased with the provocation, the Azerbaijani delegation attending the event voiced their objection to the organizers.

Azerbaijan is represented in the festival by delegation led by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev. Besides, representatives of Azerbaijani Youth Union of Russia (AMOR), Ireli Public Union, as well as other youth and members of student organizations attend the festival.

The 19th World Festival of Youth and Students will last until October 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the opening ceremony of the festival being held under the slogan “For peace, solidarity and social justice, we struggle against imperialism. Honoring our past, we build the future!”. The forums held within the framework of the festival are attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as Russian and foreign officials.

