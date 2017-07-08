Armenians inform about condition of their wounded soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The three Armenian servicemen, who sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling by the Azerbaijani armed forces on Friday, are in hospital.

The hospital representatives informed Armenian News - NEWS.am that the serviceman, who suffered a wound in his head, is currently in an extremely critical condition. The condition of the second serviceman is also assessed as critical. According to the doctors, the third serviceman, who sustained a leg injury, is in a normal condition. The hospital declined to provide other details.

News.Az

News.Az