MoD: Armenians' information provocation continues

The povocative information disseminated by the Armenian side regarding the alleged armed confrontation with the use of UAVs resulted in the death of Azerbaijan Army servicemen in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, is false, News.az reports citing Ministry of Defence.

"We state that the Azerbaijan Army Units continue the process of clarifying positions and places of deployment without the use of force.

The Azerbaijan Army Units completely control the operational situation," says the ministry.

