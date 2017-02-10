Yandex metrika counter

Armenians involved in 'hogtie murder' in Istanbul sentenced to life

Three Armenian nationals, accused of causing the death of Hagop Demirci, a Turkish-Armenian living in Istanbul, after they hogtied him, were sentenced to life for the 2016 murder.

The suspects broke into the house of Demirci, a jeweler, to rob the man and his wife.

The victim's wife was also hogtied but survived, while Demirci, 85, was strangled to death.

The three suspects were captured in the northern city of Trabzon days after the incident.

