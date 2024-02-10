Armenians left Garabagh voluntarily - Russian Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian-origin residents voluntarily left the Garabagh region, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Unfortunately, the majority of the Garabagh Armenians left the region. This was a hard but voluntary choice," said the deputy minister.

Galuzin said that since the situation in Garabagh has changed radically, the conditions for Russian peacekeepers to stay there are discussed only with the Azerbaijani side: "It should be noted that our dialogue with partners is constructive. We resolve all issues in a way that is acceptable to the parties."

News.Az