Armenian armed forces torture Azerbaijani soldier reported missing (PHOTO+VIDEO)

Armenian armed forces beat and tortured an Azerbaijani soldier, who went missing due to limited visibility in bad weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia, News.Az reports.

Footage of the Azerbaijani soldier emerged on social networks. The footage clearly shows that an Azerbaijani soldier is being beaten and tortured by the Armenian military.

Azerbaijani Army servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.





Video:

News.Az