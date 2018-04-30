Armenians violate ceasefire 92 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

