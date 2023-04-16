Armenia's failure to hold safe international events highlighted by expert after flag burning incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

International Expert on Belt and Road Initiative, Middle East, Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Africa, Mr. Qaiser Nawab, condemns the recent act of burning the Azerbaijani flag at a sports competition in Yerevan, Armenia, News.az reports.

“Such acts of disrespect towards national symbols are unacceptable and against the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship. It is important to remember that sports should not be used as a platform for political or conflict-related issues. Athletes and spectators must be able to enjoy sports events without any discrimination or violence based on their nationality or ethnicity.”

Mr. Nawab calls for the immediate release of Azerbaijani athletes who are currently confined to their hotel in Yerevan, and urges the Armenian authorities to allow them to leave freely and safely. “The international community must take notice of this incident and speak out against any acts of violence or aggression towards athletes or national symbols.”

This incident highlights the need for peace and harmony between nations, and Mr. Nawab urges all parties involved to refrain from perpetuating division and conflict. “Sports can be a tool to promote respect and understanding between nations and celebrate the diversity that makes our world a rich and vibrant place.”

Furthermore, Mr. Nawab draws attention to the fact that Armenia has failed to hold international events and urges the world community to take this into consideration. “It is crucial for host countries to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants and spectators, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity.

Let us work together towards a peaceful and harmonious future through sports, and let this incident serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding the values of fair play, sportsmanship, and respect for national symbols.”

News.Az