Armenia's Gyumri Garedjur brewery suspected of evading 360 million drams in taxes

Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) has accused today Gyumri Garedjur brewery in the second-largest town of Gyumri of a tax evasion in the amount of 360 mil

In a statement SRC said Gyumri-Garedjour used to sell its products through subsidiaries at prices different from those in the market. More precisely, the brewery used the services of individuals who pay only turnover tax. Of 360 million drams of unpaid taxes, 210 million were excise taxes, and 150 million profit tax, arka.am reports.

According to SRC, the amount of unpaid taxes by the company is more than the amount of 15,000 minimum wages. A special division of SRC started a criminal case in respect of part 2 of Article 205 (evasion of payment of taxes, duties or other mandatory payments) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

SCR officers confiscated documents and computers during a court-sanctioned search at the company’s head office. The investigation is continuing, it said ($ 1 - 482.19 drams).

