Armenia's imports outstripping exports
In the first half of 2017, Armenia’s trade volume increased 24% over the same period last year, according to data from the country’s National Statistical Servic
Exports totaled $994 million in the first half of 2017 – 21% more than the same period last year, hetq.am reports.
Imports totaled $1.821 billion in the first half of 2017 – 25.8% more than the same period last year.
