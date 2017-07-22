Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's imports outstripping exports

In the first half of 2017, Armenia’s trade volume increased 24% over the same period last year, according to data from the country’s National Statistical Servic

Exports totaled $994 million in the first half of 2017 – 21% more than the same period last year, hetq.am reports.

Imports totaled $1.821 billion in the first half of 2017 – 25.8% more than the same period last year.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

