Armenia’s rapid militarization poses threat to regional security: Azerbaijani FM

Armenia's accelerated militarization, regrettably, continues to pose a threat to regional security, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He noted that recent mass rallies in the Armenian capital featured hateful rhetoric directed against Azerbaijan and Türkiye, along with wholly unacceptable actions.

The minister emphasized that the burning of Azerbaijani and Turkish flags was a matter of grave concern, noting a similar incident had occurred in Paris, France, the previous day.

"We expect the authorities and relevant bodies in those countries to recognize these provocative acts as criminal offenses and to take decisive measures to prevent their recurrence," Jeyhun Bayramov stressed.

News.Az