Armenia’s refusal to provide Azerbaijan with landmine maps ‘dishonorable and unacceptable act’: military expert

Armenia keeps ignoring its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and still refuses to provide Azerbaijan with maps of landmines, Coskun Basbug, a Turkish military expert, told News.Az.

The military expert noted that Armenia’s refusal to hand over mine maps is a dishonorable and unacceptable act.

“Instead of handing over minefield maps to Azerbaijan, Armenia attempts to plant landmines on the territory of Azerbaijan. These landmines continue to kill Azerbaijanis,” said Basbug, urging strict international pressure on Armenia.

“What’s the reason behind such a hostile attitude by Armenia towards Azerbaijan’s efforts for the normalization of bilateral relations?”, asked the Turkish military expert. Basbug said that certain circles and forces do not want the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

“All this undermines the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. Armenia is not moving on the right path,” said the Turkish military expert.

In conclusion, Basbug once again urged Armenia to share all minefield maps and remain committed to its obligations.

