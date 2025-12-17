Arsenal agree multi-year HR platform partnership with Deel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal FC have agreed a multi-year partnership with Deel, a global payroll and human resources platform, naming the company as the club’s Official HR Platform Partner.

The deal represents Deel’s first major move into world sport and underlines Arsenal's ambition to expand its global footprint, News.Az reports.

"As part of the agreement, Deel branding will be displayed throughout Emirates Stadium and across Arsenal’s digital platforms, including during all home matches in the Premier League, Women’s Super League, FA Cup and League Cup," the club said in a statement.

"We now join the growing number of global organisations that use Deel to manage their team. Through the partnership, we will use Deel’s HR platform to streamline the management of our workforce and operations," it noted.

Alex Bouaziz, Co-Founder and CEO of Deel, said: "Arsenal is one of the most iconic clubs in world sport, followed by millions and competing at the highest level, which makes this partnership a natural fit with our own global ambition.

“We are proud to welcome Arsenal as a Deel customer, and support the club’s HR operations. This partnership is a milestone for us and places Deel at the heart of global football, connecting our platform with supporters and professionals in every corner of the world.”

Juliet Slot, our Chief Commercial Officer, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Deel to our Arsenal family – a brilliant and innovative team who will bring so much to what we’re trying to achieve at our club.

"Their global platform matches the scale of our ambition and operations, and their investment will continue to power our growth. We’re looking forward to many successful seasons together.”

Deel now supports more than 37,000 businesses and 1.5 million workers worldwide. In October 2025, the company announced a Series E funding round valuing the business at $17.3bn.

News.Az