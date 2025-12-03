Can Arsenal turn a dream season into European glory?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Bayern Munich has intensified debate over just how far Mikel Arteta’s side can go this season. Sitting top of both the Premier League and Champions League, and already through to the League Cup quarter-finals, the Gunners are well-positioned for a historic campaign.

With the FA Cup kicking off in January, early chatter about a potential quadruple has started to surface. Yet in modern football, it is the Champions League that defines true greatness — and this season may be Arsenal’s best chance in decades, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bookmakers currently list Arsenal as favourites to win the competition at 10/3, ahead of Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona. It is a position that reflects both their form and the stumbles of Europe’s traditional heavyweights.

Despite domestic progress under Arteta, Arsenal’s lack of European silverware looms large. They have not lifted a continental trophy since the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup, and their lone Champions League final appearance came nearly 20 years ago.

Their flawless start — five wins from five in the group stage — mirrors their memorable 2005/06 campaign. Former defender Matt Upson summed up why Arsenal now feel different: the team consistently performs at a “seven out of ten minimum,” with their level rarely dipping.

That consistency was missing last season. Arsenal eliminated Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, only to be outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals. This year, however, PSG look less formidable, while Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City have all shown signs of vulnerability.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window filled the final gaps in Arteta’s squad, giving the team depth, balance and maturity in key areas. Their confident display against Bayern underlined why many analysts now view them as the most complete side in Europe.

A quadruple may be too ambitious. But a Premier League and Champions League double is well within reach — and would transform Arsenal from “nearly men” into champions on the biggest stage.

News.Az