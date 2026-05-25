Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami match early with possible injury scare - VIDEO

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Lionel Messi left Inter Miami CF’s final match before the World Cup in the 73rd minute, requesting a substitution and heading straight to the locker room after coming off the field against the Philadelphia Union, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

The 38-year-old forward appeared to feel discomfort in his left leg, briefly touching the back of it.

During a heavy downpour that intensified in the second half, Messi made a run in the 69th minute but stopped before entering the penalty area. Moments later, he pulled up his shorts and walked to the Inter Miami bench while play continued, speaking with staff. He was then replaced in the 73rd minute by Mateo Silvetti.

Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos said after the match that he had not yet spoken with Messi and did not have an official update on his condition.

“We still don’t have information about this, but soon we’ll have it. He’s tired,” Hoyos said at a news conference. “Fatigue. He was tired. The field was heavy, right? When faced with doubt, you always try not to take risks.”

Messi is headed straight to the locker room after getting subbed out in the 73rd minute pic.twitter.com/BIpKA4M3TW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 25, 2026

The match was Inter Miami’s final game before MLS pauses for the World Cup, which will be held in North America this summer. Messi is expected to join the Argentina national team for its World Cup campaign, though concerns may now arise about his fitness, as he remains a key player for Argentina despite what could be his final World Cup appearance.

Messi is rarely substituted during matches, having played the full 90 minutes in each of his 13 previous MLS appearances this season. He also completed 90 minutes in both Concacaf Champions Cup matches and in one of Argentina’s March friendly games. He played only one half in the first March friendly, a win over Mauritania.

The match itself was a dramatic contest, with Messi recording an assist as Inter Miami came back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia Union 6-4. The 10 total goals made it the highest-scoring match of the MLS season so far.

Argentina is scheduled to face Honduras in a friendly on June 6 and Iceland on June 9, before beginning its World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

News.Az