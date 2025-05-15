Yandex metrika counter

Arsenal, Manchester City reveal their new kits for 2025/26 season

Photo: Premierleague.com

Premier League clubs are beginning to showcase their new kits for the 2025/26 season, giving fans a first look at next year’s designs.

Following Manchester City's launch on Tuesday, Arsenal have now shown supporters what they will be wearing next season, News.Az reports, citing Premierleague.com

In accordance with rule M.21 in the Premier League Handbook, clubs are allowed in their final home and away match to wear their new kit for the following season.

See the new designs here and find out how to buy the kits via the official online club stores.

Arsenal's 2025/26 kits

News about - Arsenal, Manchester City reveal their new kits for 2025/26 seasonPhoto: Adidas/Arsenal

News about - Arsenal, Manchester City reveal their new kits for 2025/26 seasonPhoto: Adidas/Arsenal

Man City's 2025/26 kits

News about - Arsenal, Manchester City reveal their new kits for 2025/26 seasonPhoto: Puma/Manchester City


