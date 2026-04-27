Flor Vigna wins Supernova title as Alana Flores retires

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Argentine performer Flor Vigna claimed the Super Featherweight championship at the Supernova Genesis event after defeating Mexican streamer Alana Flores in a closely contested bout at Arena Ciudad de México on April 26, 2026.

The judges’ decision handed Vigna the title and preserved her undefeated record, while also ending Flores’ bid for a fifth championship belt in influencer boxing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The four-round main event, described as the highlight of the Supernova Genesis tournament, began cautiously as both fighters tested each other without committing to heavy exchanges. Early rounds were marked by tactical movement and measured strikes rather than sustained aggression.

Momentum shifted in the second round, when both competitors increased pressure. Flores connected with several precise punches, but Vigna used her reach advantage to land key counterstrikes that kept her in control of the contest.

As the fight progressed into the final round, fatigue reduced the intensity on both sides, turning the bout into a narrow and closely balanced contest that ultimately went to the judges’ scorecards.

After the result was announced, Flores addressed the audience and confirmed her immediate retirement from boxing. She thanked fans for their support and acknowledged Vigna as the only opponent to defeat her in the ring.

The event concluded with Vigna celebrating her championship win, while Flores’ unexpected retirement added a dramatic end to the high-profile matchup.

News.Az