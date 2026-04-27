Mbappe injury worry hits Real Madrid before Barcelona showdown

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Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the upcoming Clasico on May 10 after the club confirmed on Monday that he has suffered a thigh injury.

“He has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg,” said Los Blancos in a statement, after the France captain went off injured during Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis in La Liga last Friday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Madrid, who sit second in the Spanish top flight, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, are scheduled to face Espanyol on Sunday before taking on the Catalan side the following weekend.

Real Madrid had initially reported that Mbappe was dealing with a muscular overload, but further medical tests revealed that their leading goalscorer has sustained an injury.

If Madrid drop points against Espanyol without him and Barcelona defeat Osasuna on Saturday, Hansi Flick’s side could be crowned champions for a second consecutive season.

Mbappe has struggled with injuries this season, raising concern in France ahead of the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which begins on June 11.

The 27-year-old, a 2018 World Cup winner, previously dealt with a knee issue that sidelined him for two months—the longest absence of his career—and he admitted it caused him “frustration, anger and anxiety.”

News.Az