Madrid Open: Bencic, Baptiste clash for quarter-final spot

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Belinda Bencic and Hailey Baptiste are set to meet for the first time in the round of 16 at the Madrid Open on Monday.

Both players head into the contest aiming to secure a place in the quarter-finals following strong third-round performances on the clay courts in the Spanish capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bencic, currently ranked world No. 12, progressed to this stage after defeating Diana Shnaider 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) on Saturday.

According to Sports Mole, the Swiss player delivered an impressive performance, registering a 72% first-serve rate and committing no double faults.

The result marked her fifth consecutive appearance in the last 16 of a WTA event.

Baptiste, ranked No. 32 in the world, advanced to the fourth round with a notable upset victory over eighth seed Jasmine Paolini, winning 7-5, 6-3. Data cited by Sportsbook Wire indicates that Baptiste has achieved a 72.7% win rate in service games on clay over the past year, and she struck 14 aces during her win against the Italian.

Paolini’s defeat adds to a challenging start to the 2026 season, during which she has managed to progress beyond the fourth round only once. Tennishead reports that she is currently defending 650 ranking points ahead of her home tournament in Rome, and another early exit could see her drop out of the WTA top 10.

Based on current market data from BetMGM Sportsbook, Bencic holds a 73.3% implied probability of winning the upcoming match. While Baptiste has claimed victory in 9 of her 14 clay-court matches over the past 12 months, Bencic has maintained a strong record this year, winning nearly 75% of her service games across all surfaces.

The winner of the Bencic–Baptiste encounter will either mark Baptiste’s first WTA quarter-final appearance since the Miami Open or extend Bencic’s run of deep tournament performances in 2026.

News.Az