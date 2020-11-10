Arye Gut: This victory marked Armenia's geopolitical fiasco
We witnessed the liberation of Shushi, which once again proves how strong the soldiers of the Azerbaijani army, the people, and the president are, a well-known Israeli expert in the field of international relations Arye Gut told News.Az.
"This victory also marked Armenia's geopolitical fiasco. Because of this occupation policy, Armenia found itself in a very difficult situation. Azerbaijan is victorious and proud," he said.