Arye Gut: This victory marked Armenia's geopolitical fiasco

We witnessed the liberation of Shushi, which once again proves how strong the soldiers of the Azerbaijani army, the people, and the president are, a well-known Israeli expert in the field of international relations Arye Gut told News.Az.

"This victory also marked Armenia's geopolitical fiasco. Because of this occupation policy, Armenia found itself in a very difficult situation. Azerbaijan is victorious and proud," he said.

