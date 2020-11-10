Yandex metrika counter

Arye Gut: This victory marked Armenia's geopolitical fiasco

  • Exclusives
  • Share
Arye Gut: This victory marked Armenia's geopolitical fiasco

We witnessed the liberation of Shushi, which once again proves how strong the soldiers of the Azerbaijani army, the people, and the president are, a well-known Israeli expert in the field of international relations Arye Gut told News.Az.

"This victory also marked Armenia's geopolitical fiasco. Because of this occupation policy, Armenia found itself in a very difficult situation. Azerbaijan is victorious and proud," he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      