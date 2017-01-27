ASAN service presented in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference titled “Access to public services and citizenship” has been held in Paris, France. A delegation of the State Agency for Public Services and Social

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov delivered a presentation on the activity of “ASAN Service” on the sidelines of the conference, AzerTag reports. He provided an insight into reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev in the country in improving and modernizing the state management.

The participants were also informed that Azerbaijan’s network of simplified access to government services ASAN service has been awarded by the United Nations Public Service Award 2015.

ASAN Service ensures each citizen’s unhindered and easy access to public services. Modernly designed centres have all necessary facilities to create comfortable conditions for the citizens. The centres are spacious, well-organised and citizen-oriented. All provide parking lots, children’s playground, baby-care room, café, coffee machines, free wifi access, computers with free internet connection, landline phones, small library and wheelchairs, trails and Braille text for the handicapped.

As part of the conference, bilateral meetings with the Minister of State for State Reform and Simplification, attached to the Prime Minister Jean-Vincent Placé, Minister of State for Development and Francophonie, attached to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Jean-Marie Le Guen were held.

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to France Elchin Amirbayov was also present in the meetings.

News.Az

