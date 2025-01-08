ASCO denies ownership of vessels detained in Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vessels detained in Africa are not owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company JSC (ASCO), the company spokesman, Mehman Mehdiyev, clarified on Wednesday.

Mehdiyev expressed concern over the use of photos depicting ASCO ships in the Caspian Sea in reports about the detained vessels, News.Az reports, citing local media. "We have received numerous messages of concern from sailors and their families. Just as false information can cause confusion, so can misleading images," he explained.

