ASEAN, China deepen ties with disaster management cooperation project

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The launching ceremony of the China-ASEAN disaster management cooperation project was held on Thursday at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The event was attended by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Wang Qing, officials from the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management, and permanent representatives of ASEAN member states, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kao Kim Hourn said, “This ceremony opens a new chapter in the ASEAN-China partnership, one grounded in concrete cooperation on disaster management. Over the years, our two sides have built a strong and dynamic relationship.”

Wang Qing said that China and ASEAN countries are linked by mountains and seas, adding that practical cooperation in various fields has produced fruitful results in recent years and delivered tangible benefits to people on both sides.

He also noted that in the face of natural disasters in ASEAN countries, China has repeatedly provided emergency assistance, reflecting deep neighborly solidarity and serving as an example of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The China-ASEAN disaster management cooperation project is designed to strengthen regional coordination in disaster prevention and mitigation. It will focus on providing human resource training for ASEAN countries, supporting emergency command and assessment technologies and equipment, and sharing China’s experience in disaster early warning and response.

The initiative also aims to promote technological connectivity, resource complementarity, and mutual learning between the two sides.

The year 2026 marks the fifth anniversary of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

News.Az