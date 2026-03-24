Asia emerges as global hub for AI innovation

The report states that Asian economies are transitioning from followers to global leaders in AI, driven by large digital populations, diverse application ecosystems and coordinated policy support, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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China is highlighted as a key force with full industrial chain capabilities and strong large scale deployment, while Japan and the Republic of Korea are advancing in high end manufacturing and industrial automation. Singapore, meanwhile, is recognized for its role in governance innovation and as a hub for digital applications.

Analysts point to several factors behind Asia’s rapid AI growth, including strong government backing, large scale data generation and continuous technological refinement, as well as deep integration with core industries.

The report also notes that Asian economies are increasingly shaping global AI standards by exporting technology and practical expertise, moving from rule takers to active contributors in international governance.

With growing regional cooperation and complementary strengths, Asia is expected to build a highly interconnected AI innovation network, strengthening its influence across the global technology landscape.