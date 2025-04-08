Asian shares rebound after historic loss

“It’s too early to say that we have turned the corner particularly with Trump still floating the idea of additional tariffs on China,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “There are lots of moving parts and a recession remains in the equation as a possibility whiles the US continues to play hardball with tariffs.”

Japanese shares jumped as Trump assigned two members of his cabinet to kick off bilateral trade talks after a call with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Japan appeared set to get priority over other US trading partners in talks on tariffs, putting Tokyo at the head of a long queue of nations seeking to roll back the levies.

Trump made a litany of comments Monday about his planned duties on worldwide trading partners. Yet the president offered little clarity about what he is seeking in exchange for lowering duty rates — or whether he’s willing to offer relief at all.

“I don’t think we’ve progressed any further in terms of getting clarity on where this trade negotiation lies,” said Peter S. Kim, investment strategist at KB Securities. “The market has been very surprised by the intensity and the scale of the trade war, and weaponizing of it.”

On Tuesday, China slammed the US for threatening to raise tariffs and pledged to retaliate if Washington followed through.